Water contact closures, advisories listed for SD County beaches

Some San Diego County beach areas are closed to swimmers and surfers Monday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.

A water contact closure was issued for the following location due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Additionally, water contact advisories were issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— La Jolla, Children's Pool;

— La Jolla, La Jolla Cove Beachline;

— Mission Bay, Tecolote Shores - swim area;

— Mission Bay, Ventura Cove - 300' north and south of the drain;

— End of Seacoast, Seacoast Drive, south end - Imperial Beach.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.