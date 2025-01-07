Elevated fire risk through Thursday for San Diego County mountains and valleys

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning through Thursday for San Diego County’s mountains and valleys.

"Our brush is dry, the (humidity) is down, and now we have this wind event,” said Brent Pascua, a battalion chief with Cal Fire. “That's a prime recipe for a large wildfire.”

School districts in Ramona and Julian have canceled Wednesday classes. Investigators said mowing caused more than three acres to burn in Wynola on Tuesday.

Pascua said people should avoid mowing dry vegetation and make sure chains aren’t dragging while towing.

“A small spark can lead to a large wildfire,” he said.

Winter rains have helped vegetation grow in recent years, providing more fuel for fires. The U.S. Drought Monitor puts all of San Diego County at a moderate drought level, while parts of Imperial County are in severe and extreme drought.

“It's not a fire season anymore. It’s a fire year for us down here in Southern California,” Pascua said. “We just had the fires in Malibu and in Ventura during November, December, and here we are in January. So you just can't let your guard down.”

November’s fire in Ventura strained the water supply system for firefighters . But San Diego County Water Authority officials say the county has a steady supply from the Colorado River and other parts of the state.

“Feel free to irrigate your landscapes, to water your trees and to use water as you need,” said San Diego County Water Authority water resources specialist Efren Lopez. “We don't have any restrictions on water use, and we have a very reliable water supply.”

There are 45 engines and six hand crews from Northern California in San Diego, Orange and other nearby counties this week.

“Ten of those engines are in San Diego County,” Pascua said. “San Diego County also has its own staffing pattern on, so we've staffed up extra bulldozers, extra water tenders, extra crews, extra engines. It's all hands on deck.”

He said they plan on having extra crews on until at least Thursday night.