Showers expected in San Diego County this week

San Diego County was experiencing mild and dry weather, but rain is likely on the way, forecasters said Tuesday.

The latest forecasts have the rain arriving Wednesday and lingering off and on through Friday, before skies clear up next Saturday.

Periods of breezy winds are expected on county desert and mountain slopes into deserts locally in the afternoons and evenings through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Mountains should see partly cloudy conditions this week, with some fog, a chance of rain by mid-week and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Deserts should also see cloudy conditions, with light winds, chances for mild showers and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

The coast is expected to see partly cloudy conditions through the week, with light wind showers by mid-week, some overnight rain by Friday and highs in the mid-60s.

"Cooling trend begins Tuesday with a chance of rain and high elevation mountain snow Tuesday night through Friday, with the highest chances on Wednesday," the NWS said.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Thursday.