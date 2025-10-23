County said it will keep Tijuana River Community Garden blooming

San Diego County has launched a formal search for the next operator who will manage the Tijuana River Community Garden.

The county is looking for an organization that can maintain the 17-acre property for at least one year, according to a Request for Information, a document governments use to learn about the capabilities of a supplier.

“We're working to figure out who will take it over in the interim and who might want or be interested in taking it over in the long term, making the transition as seamless as possible for the gardeners,” County Supervisor Paloma Aguirre said Wednesday.

Her District 1 includes the community garden.

On Saturday, she met with about 100 gardeners who have raised concerns about the property’s future. Growers received a 60-day notice to vacate from the Resource Conservation District of Greater San Diego County in early October. The district has rented the land from the county and managed it since 2002.

In late September, district officials told gardeners that they would no longer renew their lease with the county, blaming the ongoing Tijuana River sewage crisis.

“With the health and safety of gardeners, farmers and staff as our top priority — and given the increased flooding and related challenges in recent years — the RCDGSDC (Resource Conservation District of Greater San Diego County) has made the very difficult decision to conclude management of the Garden and return the site to the County,” the district said in an email to gardeners.

Nati Andrade, who has been growing fruits and vegetables at the garden for the last 20 years, attended Saturday’s meeting. He said he wanted to hear Aguirre’s plans to help keep them on site.

“So long as someone comes and manages the garden, we are happy,” he said in Spanish.

Aguirre said some local organizations have expressed interest in temporarily taking over the garden.

The county is accepting responses from interested organizations until Friday, Oct. 24.

