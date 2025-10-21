Give Now
Military

Camp Pendleton Marine killed in helicopter crash identified

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published October 21, 2025 at 5:30 PM PDT

The Camp Pendleton helicopter pilot killed in an Imperial County crash on Oct. 16 was a 35-year-old California native, the Marines said Monday.

Maj. Tyler Braconi was attached to Marine Light Attack (HMLA) Helicopter Squadron 369 at Camp Pendleton.

Lt. Col. Christopher Hart, the commanding officer of HMLA-369, called Braconi a brave aviator.

Maj. Tyler Braconi, in green flight suit, stands on the landing gear of a military helicopter smiling on the flight deck of a Navy ship.
Courtesy of U.S Marine Corps
Maj. Tyler Braconi stands on the landing gear of a military helicopter in this undated photo. Braconi was killed in a helicopter crash in Imperial County on Oct. 16, 2025.

"We join the family of Maj. Tyler Braconi in mourning the unimaginable loss of a loved one," Hart said in a statement. "Our most valued asset is our people, the individual Marine, and Tyler was one of the greats."

Braconi and an unidentified co-pilot left Camp Pendleton Thursday to participate in training with the Weapons Tactics Instructor Course being held at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, the Marines said in a statement.

Braconi's AH-1Z Viper crashed in an unpopulated area about 40 miles north-east of El Centro, the Marines said.

The second pilot was taken to a Palm Springs hospital and was in stable condition.

The AH-1Z Viper is the latest variant of the Marine Corps' attack helicopter. It's a modernized attack version of the workhorse Vietnam War-era UH-1 Huey.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

