Politics

TSA operations at San Diego International Airport remain normal — for now

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published October 21, 2025 at 6:08 PM PDT

The expanse of the new Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport looked pretty empty around noon on Tuesday. The lines at the various TSA checkpoints were short. The few travelers in line were moving through pretty quickly.

Downstairs at baggage claim, Dharav Patel and a companion had just flown in from Boston. He said it was the same situation there.

“It was perfectly fine. We didn't really experience any delays, anything. We got through security within 10, 15 minutes, probably. We were good to go,” he said.

The same can't be said for other airports around the country. The federal government shutdown, now on it's 20th day, led to hours-long delays at several airports due to air traffic control staffing shortages. Air traffic controllers, just like Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents, continue to work without pay.

Travelers line up to go through the security checkpoint at San Diego International Airport's Terminal 1 on Oct 21, 2025.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
Travellers line up to go through the securty checkpoint at San Diego International Airport's Terminal 1 on Oct 21, 2025.

The airport chose not to make someone available for an on camera interview, but they did issue a statement which said:

“San Diego International Airport (SAN) continues to operate normally, and essential federal aviation personnel (including air traffic controllers, FAA operations, and related support staff) are anticipated to remain on duty.

"We expect no disruption to airport-controlled functions such as parking, concessions, customer service, or public safety. However, please be aware that checkpoint wait times and flight scheduling remain subject to the operations of our federal and airline partners.

“Our focus remains on ensuring safe, efficient airport operations and providing timely, relevant information to travelers. We continue to coordinate closely with our federal partners and appreciate their ongoing service and commitment to maintaining the safety and reliability of the national air transportation system.

“To help ensure a smooth experience through the airport, please check your flight status before coming to the airport and allow extra time for TSA/security screening.”

Even though Patel said things went smoothly in Boston, he said he also noticed that the TSA agents did not seem happy.

“The people that we were interacting with were very friendly, but we did notice that morale wasn't as high as it typically is,” Patel said.

And with all those employees expected to miss their first full paycheck this weekend, how long things remain like they were today, is anybody’s guess.

Politics Transportation
John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
