Kaiser Permanente employees return to work

More than 30,000 unionized Kaiser Permanente employees were expected to return to work Monday after a five-day strike in California, Oregon and Hawaii by registered nurses and other health professionals ended Sunday, with Kaiser and union officials agreeing to resume bargaining this week.

Kaiser said its facilities were resuming normal operations.

"We are deeply grateful to our front-line care teams who leaned in to ensure the continuity of outstanding patient care last week. Our facilities were staffed by physicians, experienced managers, and trained staff, along with nearly 6,000 contracted nurses, clinicians, and others who worked with us during the strike," Kaiser said in a statement Sunday morning.

The talks will resume Wednesday and Thursday with a focus on economic issues, and a return to the national bargaining table was scheduled for Oct. 28- 29.

"While the Alliance has publicly emphasized staffing and other concerns, wages are the reason for the strike and the primary issue in negotiations," Kaiser said. "We recognize our employees' hard work and have offered a strong contract proposal that includes 21.5% in total base wage increases over four years, and enhances their high-value medical plans and retiree benefits."

The strike was part of a walkout involving 31,000 members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP). Members include registered nurses, pharmacists, physician assistants, rehab therapists, dietitians, speech-language pathologists, nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, midwives and other specialty health workers.

Picketing was held at three facilities in San Diego County: Zion Medical Center in Grantville, San Diego Medical Center in Kearny Mesa and San Marcos Medical Center.

UNAC/UHCP officials posted a statement on the union's website.

"What we've shown this week is the collective strength of health care professionals who refuse to stay silent while patient care suffers," said Charmaine Morales, RN and president of UNAC/UHCP. "We've been loud, visible, and united — and it's working. Our pressure on these lines has compelled Kaiser Permanente to come back to the table. Now we expect management to do what's right: commit to enforceable staffing standards and fair pay for the professionals who keep our communities healthy."

Union officials said the strike sent a powerful message.

"This strike has shown the incredible unity and determination of our members across California and Hawaii," UNAC/UHCP Executive Director Joe Guzynski said. "For five days, tens of thousands of health care professionals stood together for their patients, their colleagues, and the future of care at Kaiser Permanente. Their strength and solidarity have made a real impact — and as we return to the bargaining table next week, we do so expecting Kaiser to address the staffing crisis in a serious way — a way that ensures quality patient care."