La Mesa police officer, driver killed in vehicle collision on I-8

A 25-year-old La Mesa police officer and a driver were killed when they were struck by an oncoming vehicle while the officer was assisting two motorists involved in a traffic collision on the freeway, it was announced Tuesday.

Around 10:25 p.m. Monday, Officer Lauren Craven stopped to assist a person whose vehicle had overturned, then were both fatally hit by a third vehicle on eastbound Interstate 8 at Fairmount Avenue, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

Police officials said California Highway Patrol officers performed lifesaving efforts, but to no avail. Craven was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven, who tragically lost her life, late Monday night while serving others. The CHP Border Communications Center stands with her family, friends & fellow officers during this difficult time," the CHP said in a statement.

Craven joined the department in February 2024, and was assigned to the Patrol Division.

No further information regarding the other drivers involved was immediately available, police said.

It was unclear why the vehicle had overturned, but the CHP was handling the investigation.

"The La Mesa Police Department would like to thank our allied agencies for their unwavering support. We ask that the La Mesa community keep Officer Craven, her family, and the La Mesa Police Department in their thoughts and prayers" the department said.