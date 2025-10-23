Health care costs and mental health access weigh on Californians, poll shows

Californians are overwhelmingly concerned about the costs of health care, and most want better access to mental health services, according to a new poll released Thursday. The survey – commissioned by the California Wellness Foundation – also found that beyond broader economic worries, 57% of respondents statewide are concerned about federal immigration enforcement actions, which are influencing some health-related choices.

“Californians don’t see health as a single dimension, it really is about an overall quality of life,” said Shakari Byerly, managing partner at Evitarus, the research firm that conducted the polling.

Nearly 40% of state residents surveyed said they know someone whose mental health has worsened as a result of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids. One in five people indicated that they know someone who is afraid to seek medical care because of immigration activity.

Byerly said immigration is a more acute concern in the Latino community in Los Angeles, where 60% of people polled know someone experiencing financial hardship that’s tied to immigration actions.

“People have long come to California and remain here for the California dream. Many of these issues strike at the heart of what that dream means and what people still believe is possible, despite pressures and concerns,” Byerly said.

The poll comes ahead of a Nov. 7 forum at UC Riverside where 11 philanthropic organizations, including the wellness foundation, have invited gubernatorial candidates to discuss their health care priorities. So far, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former State Controller Betty Yee say they plan to attend.

Affordability concerns are common

Nearly 90% of people polled statewide said they’d like to see the next governor prioritize caps on out-of-pocket health costs.

Though she wasn’t surveyed, 64-year-old San Diego resident Lisa Kaczmarczyk agrees that health care affordability should be a priority for the next administration.

“Medical has been one of my top expenses every single month for years,” Kaczmarczyk said, even though she’s healthy and has no chronic conditions.

Self-employed as an educational consultant, Kaczmarczyk purchases her health plan through Covered California, the state’s insurance marketplace. She pays $502 a month in premium costs for an individual gold plan after federal subsidies, plus an average of $576 a month in copays and other costs not covered by her insurance, like dental care.

The federal government shutdown and its consequences could drive those costs higher. Federal subsidies for marketplace enrollees like Kaczmarczyk may soon change. Enhanced aid introduced during the pandemic is set to expire at the end of the year, and Congress has yet to decide whether to renew that help.

“There are absolutely things that I don’t buy. I prioritize groceries and I prioritize medical bills.” The more she spends on health care, Kaczmarczyk said, the less she can put into her retirement savings or toward things she’d really like, such as new furniture or a vacation.

Health insurance is essential, she says. But like half of Californians, she has delayed seeking some care. Kaczmarczyk said she looks forward to being eligible to enroll in Medicare next year, hoping that will curb her health expenses.

The next governor’s health priorities

Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders have said that the cost of living is a pressing issue, but legislative reforms to provide relief for Californians may take years to get approved or to take effect.

According to the poll, 72% of Californians said they were worried they wouldn’t be able to afford to live in California long term. It’s a matter that candidates running to be California’s next governor will have to respond to, said Richard Tate, president and CEO of the California Wellness Foundation.

Among 2,000 Californians surveyed in late August and early September, former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter led the field of potential gubernatorial candidates with support from 20% of respondents. She was followed by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco at 16% and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla at 13%. The poll’s margin of sampling error was just over 2%.

In a statement, Tate said, “What voters want from the next governor is clear: affordable housing, health care that doesn’t break the bank, mental health support they can count on, and the ability to care for their loved ones with dignity and peace of mind.”