Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Environment

City of Oceanside to begin first sand placement project on Tyson Street Beach

By City News Service
Published October 27, 2025 at 4:07 PM PDT
A surfer walks on the rocks between the water and the road named "The Strand" in front of Tyson Street park in Oceanside, California. Coastal erosion has washed away most of the beach's sand. The rocks serve as a replacement until the proposed project REBEACH is underway in late 2026.
Carolyne Corelis
A surfer walks on the rocks between the water and the road named "The Strand" in front of Tyson Street park in Oceanside, California. Coastal erosion has washed away most of the beach's sand. The rocks serve as a replacement until the proposed project REBEACH is underway in late 2026.

Oceanside will on Monday begin its first sand placement project on Tyson Street Beach, bringing around 2,000 cubic yards of donated sand to widen the area and bolster coastal resilience ahead of winter swells.

It is just one of many phases in the RE:BEACH project that was designed to develop and implement the city's sand restoration and retention work.

Work is set to take four to five days between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"This is a milestone for Oceanside," said Jayme Timberlake, coastal zone administrator. "It's our first official project under the city's [Sand Compatibility Opportunistic Use Program] permits, and it's made possible thanks to generous donations of high-quality sand from the Front Wave Arena construction and from dredging that occurred in the San Elijo Lagoon in Encinitas.

"Placing sand at this time of year is especially beneficial — it helps build seasonal sandbars that allow waves to break farther offshore, reducing pressure on our built-out coastline."

The sand has been stored at the city's El Corazon property. Once delivered, it will be spread to a "specific configuration" above the high tide line to restore dry sand beach areas and enhance public access.

Because the placement area primarily consists of cobble and is not a heavily used section of beach, impacts to beachgoers will be minimal, a statement from the city reads. The beach will remain open to the public outside of the immediate work zone, and areas under construction will be reopened each afternoon once daily operations conclude.

"While RE:BEACH represents one part of our long-term vision, projects like this one are essential for maintaining sand on our beaches right now," Timberlake said. "It's a proactive, community-focused step to strengthen our coastline and preserve the beach experience that Oceanside is known for."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

During the sand placement, trucks will operate on The Strand, which will remain open to one-way southbound traffic. Trained flaggers will be positioned at both ends of the project site to direct vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians safely through the area.

Tags

Environment North CountyClimate Change

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News