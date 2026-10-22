Mild fall storm brings cool-down, rainfall to San Diego area

Fall finally felt like fall in the San Diego area Thursday as a mild October storm moved through, delivering a long-awaited cool- down to the region along with widespread showers.

Ending a spell of frequently sweltering summer-like autumn conditions, the wet low-pressure system brought temperatures in the 60s and 70s along the coast, across the inland valleys and in desert communities, and in the 50s in the mountains, the National Weather Service reported.

The bands of clouds, which arrived on Wednesday, also generated modest rainfall amounts across the county, ranging from around an inch of it to barely measurable traces.

Over a 24-hour span ending at 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the NWS, the storm dropped:

1.15 inches of moisture at Rainbow Camp

1.07 inches on Palomar Mountain

1.02 inches in Lower Oat Flats

0.91 inches in Rincon Springs

0.9 inches in Santee

0.83 inches in Valley Center

0.82 inches at Lake Wohlford

0.76 inches on Birch Hill

0.74 inches in Skyline Ranch

0.65 inches in Valley Center RAWS

0.61 inches in Barona

0.55 inches in Ramona

0.53 inches in La Mesa

0.51 inches in Couser Canyon

0.5 inches in Granite Hills

Also among the precipitation tallies were:

0.49 of an inch in Deer Springs

0.48 inches in Escondido

0.46 inches in Mesa Grande

0.4 inches in Mission Valley and Poway

and 0.39 inches in Goose Valley

0.39 inches at Henshaw Dam

0.36 inches in Santa Ysabel

0.34 inches on Otay Mountain

0.32 inches in Bonsall and at Cactus County Park

and at 0.31 inches in Vista

0.29 inches in Fallbrook and Oak Grove

and 0.28 inches in Rancho Bernardo

0.26 inches in Thousand Trails

0.23 inches at Miramar Lake and San Diego International Airport

and 0.2 inches in Harbison Canyon and San Diego Country Estates

Other recorded rainfall accumulations for the period were:



0.17 of an inch in Flinn Springs , Julian and Ramona Airport

, and 0.16 inches in National City and Pine Hills

and 0.15 inches in Miramar and San Onofre , and at Naval Air Station North Island

and , and at 0.14 inches in San Marcos and Warner Springs

and 0.13 inches in Chula Vista and at Lake Cuyamaca

and at 0.12 inches in Kearny Mesa , and at Mount Laguna and Volcan Mountain

, and at and 0.09 inches in Carlsbad

0.08 inches in Alpine and at Brown Field Municipal Airport

and at 0.05 inches in Campo and Tierra Del Sol

and 0.04 inches at Dulzura Summit

0.03 inches in Descanso and Point Loma

and 0.02 inches in Oceanside and Pine Valley

and 0.01 inches in Ranchita

No precipitation was recorded in San Diego-area desert communities.

The showers will continue Thursday afternoon and evening and into Friday, according to meteorologists. It will be dry and warmer for the weekend and through Monday, then gradually cooler again with a chance of more rain precipitation late next week, the weather service advised.