County health officials debunk myths, urge flu shots amid rising cases

With flu cases on the rise in San Diego County, public health officials on Wednesday encouraged vaccinations and sought to dispel some common myths about the flu vaccine.

Last week, 116 new influenza cases were recorded, up from 77 the week before. In total, 1,209 cases have been reported in the county, compared to 733 at this time last year.

"We are going to have a busy flu season. With holiday gatherings approaching, it is especially important to be vigilant by covering your cough, washing your hands and getting vaccinated against the flu," said Dr. Ankita Kadakia, interim county public health officer.

"Additionally, whenever possible, it is important to refrain from going to any gathering when you know you are sick."

With rising vaccine skepticism tied to misinformation, the county also wanted to put to bed three common myths:

"The flu isn't that serious. I don't need the vaccine."

While many people recover quickly, last flu season nearly 20,000 people got the flu, 1,500 were hospitalized and 60 people died, including two infants, health officials said;

"The flu vaccine will give me the flu."

The hypodermic flu vaccine contains dead or inert influenza virus, and it can't make you sick with the flu, according to health officials. The nasal spray contains weakened viruses. According to the county, some side effects such as a sore arm, headache, muscle aches or a runny nose are possible, but significantly less severe than contracting the illness; and

"I had the vaccine and still got the flu, so it doesn't work."

Influenza is a rapidly changing virus, and some San Diegans may pick up a strain not present in this year's vaccine, according to the county. Even then, the illness is usually far less severe than amongst the unvaccinated.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year. The COVID-19 vaccine does not work against the flu or vice versa.

In addition to encouraging vaccines, county officials urged the public to take steps such as washing hands thoroughly and frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, considering indoor masking and staying home from work or school with illness symptoms.

Cases of influenza are especially serious for at-risk individuals, such as immunocompromised, elderly, young, pregnant or have health conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.