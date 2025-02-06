San Diego County health officials urge flu vaccinations after teen deaths

It's not too late for children and teens to be vaccinated against influenza this flu season, county health officials said Thursday.

The reminder comes after three unvaccinated teenagers died from the virus this flu season.

"These recent flu deaths among our youth are tragic and concerning as we head into what historically is the peak of flu season," said Dr. Ankita Kadakia, interim public health officer. "The flu vaccine is the best protection against getting seriously sick and preventing death. This has been a particularly long and difficult flu season compared to recent years and it's not over yet."

According to county records, nearly 80% of 5- to 17-year-olds have not received this flu season's vaccine in San Diego County.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year. The COVID-19 vaccine does not work against the flu or vice versa.

Health officials also advise frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, masking indoors and staying home when sick to help prevent the spread.

Cases of influenza are especially serious for at-risk individuals, such as immunocompromised, elderly, young, pregnant or those who have health conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.

The influenza vaccine is available at doctors' offices and pharmacies and is covered by medical insurance. People with no insurance can get vaccinated at one of the county's six public health centers or a local community clinic.

To find the nearest location, visit the county's Flu Vaccine Locations page — myturn.ca.gov, or call 2-1-1 San Diego.

A total of 73 people have died from the flu this season, most of them 50 and older.