Our top global photo stories from 2025: Fearless women, solo polar bear, healing soups
In a world where video reigns supreme (hello TikTok and Instagram reels!), the still photograph still wields a special power. It freezes a moment in time and lets people take in that big picture but also gives them a chance to appreciate tiny details that might not be noticed at first.
For Goats and Soda, photography is an important part of our coverage of the daily life, of the joys and strife, of the Global South. Here are our top photo-driven stories of 2025.
Mother Nature must be really annoyed at our fakery
A polar bear in a zoo, a hotel balcony overlooking elephants, a tree mural shrouded by haze: They're images from the new book The Anthropocene Illusion, about the way humans are remaking Earth.
Why it took courage for these women to pose for the camera
Wearing traditional cosmetic face masks from their homeland of Madagascar, they agreed to be photographed to take a stand. They posed for photographer Miora Rajaonary for a project to raise awareness of female genital schistosomiasis (FGS), a disease transmitted by parasitic worms that, according to the World Health Organization, afflicts an estimated 56 million women and girls, mainly in Africa — and that is often mistaken for a sexually-transmitted disease.
The perilous lives of men who salvage coal from abandoned mines
It's a grueling and risky life for these miners, known as zama zamas, an isiZulu phrase translating loosely as "those who take a chance." Says one: "Bit by bit it's killing something inside me."
Thyme for some healing soup recipes from around the world
Every culture has its own special soup. The belief is that a bowl will make you feel better if you're feeling under the weather, hung over or just in need of a pick-me-up.
Portraits: A 10-year-old, a house painter and a mom who are running out of HIV pills
HIV medications were supposed to be exempt from U.S. aid cuts. In Zambia, for example, those on the ground say otherwise.
Prize-winning pictures: Images from this photo contest show tech changing the world
The website Rest of World got entries from 45 countries for a photo contest focusing on technology. Here are their top picks — from facial scans for migrants to kids in a Mongolian tent transfixed by a film.
Portraits of women who 'shine a light': from an 'analog' astronaut to a watermelon farmer
The Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky, has a new photo exhibit in honor of International Women's Day: "Iconic Women: From Everyday Life to Global Heroes."
Here are 8 photography winners with disabilities who show the world their perspective
A little boy balancing precariously on a rope, a colorful bird perched on a tree, and fishermen at twilight all have one thing in common: They caught the attention of a photographer with a disability.
