U.K. arrests ex-ambassador to the U.S. on suspicion of misconduct over Epstein ties

LONDON — Police have arrested Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to Washington, as part of an investigation into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

London's Metropolitan Police said it arrested a 72-year-old man Monday on suspicion of "misconduct in public office." The brief statement did not name Mandelson per official protocol. But TV footage showed the veteran Labour Party politician being led out of his home in north London by plainclothes officers around dusk Monday. He got into a car waiting outside. Mandelson was not handcuffed.

Police are investigating whether Mandelson passed confidential government information to the late sex offender Epstein, when Mandelson was a U.K. Cabinet minister between 2008 and 2010, at the height of the global banking crisis.

It is the latest development in investigations into prominent figures over their suspected dealings with Epstein that have roiled the United Kingdom. Four days ago, police arrested and released the former Prince Andrew — making a statement using similar language about an unnamed man suspected of misconduct in public office — in an Epstein-related investigation.

The latest batch of Epstein files released by the U.S. Justice Department include email correspondences, purportedly between Mandelson and Epstein.

Mandelson has not been accused of sexual misconduct. He did not respond to NPR's phone calls late Monday.

This is a developing story, which may be updated.

