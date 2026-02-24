Vehicles and stores set ablaze in Tijuana over the weekend

<<<HEADLINES>>>

THERE WAS VIOLENCE IN TIJUANA OVER THE WEEKEND AFTER A POWERFUL CARTEL LEADER WAS KILLED

NO MORE DIGGING HOLES AT THE BEACH?

SIGNS WILL BE GOING UP AT DEL MAR BEACHES SAYING THAT YOU CAN'T DIG HOLES IN THE SAND ANYMORE

... AT LEAST NONE THAT ARE MORE THAN TWO FEET DEEP!

THE NEW RULE WAS APPROVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL EARLIER THIS MONTH

THE COUNCIL SAYS HOLES DEEPER THAN TWO FEET ARE A TRIP AND FALL RISK, OR A COLLAPSE HAZARD

THEY ALSO SAY THE HOLES CAN LIMIT ACCESS FOR EMERGENCY

SERVICES AND LIFEGUARDS

N-B-C-7 SAYS THE ORDINANCE GOES INTO EFFECT IN

MID-MARCH WHICH IS WHEN SIGNS WILL GO UP

VIOLATIONS COULD RESULT IN FINES

SAN DIEGO BEACHES BEING SOME OF THE ABSOLUTE BEST AROUND

MIGHT SOUND LIKE A PERSONAL OPINION BUT ACCORDING TO

TRIPADVISOR FOR ONE BEACH INPARTICULAR, IT’S A WIDELY HELD ONE

LA JOLLA COVE HAS BEEN NAMED THE NUMBER ONE BEACH IN THE UNITED STATES BY TRIP ADVISOR FOR 20-26

AND SEVENTH BEST IN THE WORLD

THEY CITE THINGS LIKE STUNNING CLIFF VIEWS, SURFING, TIDE POOLS

AND THE COVE’S COLONY OF SEA LIONS

TRIP ADVISOR SAYS THE RANKINGS ARE BASED ON THE NUMBER OF ABOVE-AND-BEYOND REVIEWS

CONGRATS TO LA JOLLA COVE!

FORECASTERS SAY THAT DRYER, WARMER WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK

TEMPERATURES WILL BE ABOVE NORMAL FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS FRIDAY IS ANTICIPATED TO BE THE WARMEST DAY WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S FOR THE COUNTY’S INLAND VALLEYS

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

VEHICLES AND STORES WERE SET ABLAZE IN TIJUANA SUNDAY BY MEMBERS OF A MEXICAN DRUG CARTEL. IT WAS A RESPONSE TO THE KILLING OF A POWERFUL CARTEL LEADER NEAR GUADALAJARA.

REPORTER GUSTAVO SOLIS SAYS BY MONDAY THE VIOLENCE HAD DIED DOWN AND THE CITY WAS LARGELY CALM.

The streets of Tijuana were mostly quiet on Monday, the day after Mexico’s military killed the leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Cartel members set vehicles and buildings on fire in Tijuana and elsewhere in Baja California on Sunday. It was part of a wave of chaos and violence throughout Mexico.

The U.S. consulate in Tijuana warned Americans to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary movement and avoid crowds.

Governor Marina de Pilar Avila addressed the public with an emergency broadcast.

“Lo mas importante es esto: no hay personal lesionadas y las autoridades estan actuando con cordinancion y firmesa para protejer a las famlias.”

The most important thing to know – she said – is there were no reports of deaths Sunday.

Lastly, the governor told citizens to follow three simple rules.

“A la ciudadania les pido tres cosas muy claras. Manentenes la calma, informrese unicamente por canales oficiales y no difundir informacion no confirmada que puede generar miedo o confusion.”

Stay calm, get information from official sources, and not to spread misinformation that could cause more fear and confusion.

Gustavo Solis, KPBS News

SAN DIEGO POLICE ARE STOPPING FEWER DRIVERS THAN IN PREVIOUS YEARS, WHILE TRAFFIC DEATHS HAVE INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY.

PUBLIC MATTERS REPORTER JAKE GOTTA SAYS SEVERAL FACTORS ARE AT PLAY.

SAN DIEGO POLICE ARE STOPPING A LOT FEWER DRIVERS, AND THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE DYING ON OUR ROADS HAS GONE UP A LOT.

IN 2014, SAN DIEGO POLICE STOPPED OVER 144 THOUSAND DRIVERS, ACCORDING TO CITY DATA. THAT YEAR THERE WERE 78 FATALITIES ON OUR ROADS.

IN 2022, POLICE ONLY STOPPED 49 THOUSAND CARS; AND 124 PEOPLE DIED IN TRAFFIC.

SAN DIEGO IS NOT ALONE; STATEWIDE DATA SHOWS SIMILAR TRENDS ACROSS CALIFORNIA.

LT. CESAR JIMENEZ FROM SDPD SAID THERE ARE SEVERAL REASONS FOR THE DECLINE IN STOPS, BUT POINTED TO NEW REPORTING REQUIREMENTS

AND HE SAID THERE ARE JUST FEWER OFFICERS ON THE FORCE COMPARED TO 2014

“We are not intending for traffic collisions to go up or traffic deaths to go up, obviously, But it's more to kind of look into.”

THE CITY WANTS TO LOWER SPEED LIMITS ON SEVERAL ROADS, BUT ARIA GROSSMAN FROM CIRCULATE SAN DIEGO SAYS,

Efforts to reduce speed limits…will literally have no effect if these new speed limits and laws aren’t enforced.”

AND BUILDING SAFER ROADS, THINGS LIKE SPEED BUMPS AND ROUNDABOUTS THAT ARE IN THE CITY’S VISION ZERO PLAN, TAKES TIME AND MONEY.

THAT’S WHY CALIFORNIA PASSED A LAW TO RE-ESTABLISH SPEED CAMERAS IN SELECT CITIES. SAN DIEGO ISN’T ONE OF THEM.

BUT ADVOCATES AND THE POLICE AGREE IT COULD BE A USEFUL TOOL

JAKE GOTTA, KPBS NEWS

After four weeks on strike, Kaiser nurses, pharmacists and other frontline staff are preparing to return to work TODAY (TUESDAY).

Health Reporter Heidi de Marco explains.

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS SWIFTLY CLOSING GAPS IN THE CALIFORNIA-MEXICO BORDER TO STOP HUMANS FROM CROSSING BUT THE CONSTRUCTION IS ALSO DIVIDING WILDLIFE FROM PRECIOUS RESOURCES.

ENVIRONMENT REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SAYS SCIENTISTS AND CONSERVATIONISTS ARE CALLING FOR COMPROMISE.

On the eastern edge of California’s peninsular ranges, the Jacumba Mountains reveal their dramatic pattern: tall, jagged spines with steep slopes dropping into dusty valleys.

*Nat sound of plane (DSCF0597.MOV, IMG_9521.MOV)*

On a recent morning, Christina Aiello looks out the window of a small plane to see how far they extend into Mexico.

Christina Aiello | Wildlands Network

2026_2-5_IRL.m4a

00:11:05:08-00:11:05:08

The chain of mountains ahead of us. It's all part of the Peninsular Ranges, which go all the way from Palm Springs down into Baja California Sur.

She’s a biologist with the Wildlands Network. She’s trekked here, in the rugged Jacumba Wilderness, before.

The aerial view offers a new perspective.

*Nat sound of plane & her talking during flight*

And a moment of reflection.

Christina Aiello | Wildlands Network

2026_2-5_IRL.m4a

00:11:16:05-00:11:29:14

"Before we kind of fragmented and developed this habitat, that mountain range was one continuous range of habitat for species like bighorn sheep."

It wasn’t until the 1990s that miles of steel plates began dividing most of the California-Mexico region.

Where nature provides a natural barrier, the metal wall stops.

The rocky ridges didn’t stop the bighorn sheep from migrating between both countries.

BOWLER_5619.MXF

15:23:51:03-15:24:01:04

"But recently, concertina wire right behind me in Imperial County, just off the Jacumba Wilderness, has been added. And that's cut access to a lot of animals like the bighorn sheep."

FOR RADIO ONLY: But that access started shrinking late last year.

Christina Aiello | Wildlands Network

2026_2-5_IRL.m4a

00;10;13;03-00;10;17;25

"The bollard wall stops, and that is where the razor wire begins."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, or CBP, has been adding large coils of concertina wire along the near-vertical slopes. They’re part of the federal government’s plan to seal the last remaining gaps in the border wall.

Aiello says they put collars on some of the sheep and are tracking…

Christina Aiello | Wildlands Network

2026_2-5_IRL.m4a

00:18:13:04-00:18:24:06

"For signs of them being caught in the fence because, right now, Customs and Border Protection are telling us concertina wire is not a threat to wildlife."

But, she says, wildlife does not recognize the wire fencing as an impassible barrier. They may attempt to cross it and risk getting tangled up and injured.

*Nat of Enrique hiking/ La Rumorosa(BOWLER_5741.MXF, BOWLER_5813.MXF)*

Back on the ground in Mexico, Enrique Ruiz hikes the dusty, desert valleys Aiello saw from the sky. He’s a researcher at the Autonomous University of Baja California.

He’s looking for bighorn sheep.

Enrique Ruiz | Santuario Cimarrón

BOWLER_5785.MXF

11:43:30:06-11:43:35:22

"This is the proof of the sheep..."

He points to droppings the size of lima beans near where water leaks from a pipe. He says, they come to this place and an oasis to drink.

*Nat sound - Enrique by waterpipe (BOWLER_5779.MXF, BOWLER_5806.MXF)*

Ruiz says closing the border wall will split the species’ home range in half.

Enrique Ruiz | Santuario Cimarrón

BOWLER_5760.MXF

10:58:50:23-10:59:02:25

"En Estados Unidos es donde tienen la comida. Si se dan cuenta, pues aqui no hay mucha vegetación de la cual se puedan alimentar los borregos. Pero aqui vienen por el agua."

He says…In the U.S., is where they have their food. If you notice, there’s not a lot of vegetation here for the sheep. But they come for water here.

*Nat sound -

Borregos, or sheep, are one of the most cherished animals in Baja California. Their iconic curled horns and grit against the desert environment are depicted in Indigenous rock engravings.

To preserve this emblematic species, the University established a sanctuary.

Ruiz works on the sanctuary project. He says conservationists are shifting their focus to the border region because of the closure.

They’re starting to work with Aiello to document wildlife crossings before the wall is completed.

Enrique Ruiz | Santuario Cimarrón

BOWLER_5760.MXF

10;57;28;14-10;57;46;08

"El objetivo del estudio, pues, sería demostrar la importancia que tiene en mantenerlo abierto."

Translation: He says…The aim of the study would be to demonstrate the importance of keeping it open.

Ruiz and Aiello say wildlife openings on the wall are one way to keep habitats connected.

They want small passages the size of a sheet of paper and larger ones that accommodate animals like the endangered bighorn sheep.

The Wildlands Network has evidence that these passages are working in other states.

Their cameras show crossings by mountain lions, javelinas, and coyotes.

Christina Aiello again…

Christina Aiello | Wildlands Network

BOWLER_5553.MXF

12:12:31:15-12:12:41:20

"It can allow animals to get some resources that they need. That, at least, is avoiding some of the worst impacts. So we think they're going to be included here in California as well."

CBP confirmed that it is working to identify locations here for small wildlife passages.

But there are no plans for large openings. Instead, large animals would have to use new floodgates if they are open.

Aiello worries the option is incompatible with how some species migrate. She hopes CBP will be open to other ideas.

Christina Aiello | Wildlands Network

BOWLER_5553.MXF

12:11:30:15-12:11:47:24

"I think asking for no new border barrier is unrealistic. And we've kind of accepted that. But I think that doesn't mean we totally give up the effort for making things better for wildlife. I think we just adjust what we ask for, and that is going to involve compromise."

Scientists and conservationists say animals stuck on either side of the border will travel far outside their range in search of food and water.

But another major, man-made threat awaits them. That’s part two, tomorrow. Tammy Murga, KPBS News

THE OCEANSIDE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL KICKED OFF ITS 15TH YEAR AT THE BROOKS THEATRE ON SATURDAY.

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY), IT MOVES TO THE STAR THEATRE FOR THREE MORE DAYS OF FILMS.

CINEMA JUNKIE BETH ACCOMANDO HAS THIS PREVIEW.

The Oceanside International Film Festival’s opening night film at the Star Theatre is the compelling documentary Desert Angel. Artistic director and co-director of programming Carly Starr Brullo Niles says the film’s directed by Vista filmmaker Vincent DeLuca.

CARLY STARR BRULLO NILES He followed a very emotional story about Rafael, who came to this country as an immigrant 40 years ago. He legalized himself, and then he started on a path to help the new immigrants into safety.

Brullo Niles will also host Saturday’s one-on-one talk with filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke.

CARLY STARR BRULLO NILES Catherine Hardwicke and I work together on three different films. She's just an extraordinary artist, and she's just going to go through her process, really, of how she makes a film and how she develops it.

The discussion will include a Q&A with the audience followed by the festival’s closing night awards show. And a reminder: the Oceanside International Film Festival is moving from its usual home base at the Brooks Theatre to the Star Theatre just down the street on North Coast Highway for events Wednesday through Saturday.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

That's it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I'm Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and have a great day.