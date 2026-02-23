The POTUS 2026 State of the Union Address - A PBS News Special

Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 23, 2026 at 4:22 PM PST
President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first State of the Union address of his second term on Tuesday, after 13 months of break-neck deregulation, a record number of executive actions, mass layoffs, federal deployments, and much more.

Watch coverage from 6-8 p.m. The PBS News team plans to carry coverage and analysis that we will simulcast on KPBS and KPBS 2 / NPR will provide live, anchored special coverage on KPBS FM / Stream on YouTube

Yet, with midterm elections on the horizon, a number of pain points threaten to overshadow the list of accomplishments Trump is sure to tout during his big, primetime speech.

Yet, with midterm elections on the horizon, a number of pain points threaten to overshadow the list of accomplishments Trump is sure to tout during his big, primetime speech.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger, Virginia's first woman governor and vocal Trump critic, will deliver the official Democratic response. Spanberger was elected last November in an off-cycle election dominated by Democratic wins that was seen as a warning sign for Republicans in the upcoming midterms.

Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress will begin at 6 p.m. (9 p.m. EST) on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

PBS News will host continuous coverage, followed by digital special coverage, before PBS News Hour co-anchors Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett host on-air special coverage.

PBS NEWSHOUR hosts Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, Nov. 17, 2022, in Arlington Va.
Mike Morgan
/
MMP
PBS NEWS hosts Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
