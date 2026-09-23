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International

U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz on Iran, Venezuela and Trump's foreign policy

By Steve Inskeep Majd Al-Waheidi
Published September 23, 2026 at 3:48 AM PDT
From left, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, first lady Melania Trump, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer listen as President Trump addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York on Tuesday.
Angela Weiss
/
AFP via Getty Images
From left, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, first lady Melania Trump, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer listen as President Trump addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

Updated September 23, 2026 at 9:02 AM PDT

Three hours of direct talks between U.S. and Iranian officials on Tuesday produced no announced breakthrough. With negotiations still unfolding, President Trump's ambassador to the United Nations offered a narrow window Wednesday into what happened at the table. Trump has said the talks are continuing and that he believes a settlement can be reached.

"We're literally internalizing what they brought to the table," Mike Waltz told Morning Edition.

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Waltz would not describe Iran's proposal. Asked whether Tehran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for an easing of U.S. economic pressure, he called the talks "significant" because they marked the first direct contact between the two countries since the ceasefire broke down. He added that Iran would have to "come to the table in good faith."

He also invoked international law, adding that Iran could not choke off one of the world's most important shipping routes as leverage.

"Imagine if Spain or Morocco choked off the Straits of Gibraltar because of a dispute with another country," Waltz said.

Iran has said it is prepared to reopen the strait if Washington eases military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports.

Waltz, a former Green Beret and three-term Florida congressman, moved to the U.N. after being pushed aside as Trump's national security adviser over the Signal chat scandal, in which he mistakenly added a journalist to a discussion of planned U.S. strikes in Yemen.

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Trump addressed the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday with a message that paired diplomacy with the threat of force — a combination that has shaped much of his second-term foreign policy. On Iran, he spoke of a deal that could allow the country to rebuild while also threatening to "annihilate" it if no agreement is reached.

Trump also turned to Venezuela, where a U.S. military operation removed Nicolás Maduro, declaring that "to the victor belong the spoils" as he discussed access to the country's oil.

The foreign policy message comes as voters are giving Republicans lower marks on the issue. An NPR/PBS News/Marist poll released Wednesday found registered voters preferred Democrats over Republicans on handling foreign policy, 42% to 36%. Trump's overall job approval stood at 39%.

Listen to the full interview by clicking the blue button above. The digital version was written by Majd Al-Waheidi and edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Majd Al-Waheidi
Majd Al-Waheidi is the digital editor on Morning Edition, where she brings the show's journalism to online audiences. Previously, Al-Waheidi was a reporter for the New York Times in the Gaza Strip, where she reported about a first-of-its-kind Islamic dating site, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war in a collaborative visual project nominated for an Emmy Award. She also reported about Wikipedia censorship in Arabic for Rest of World magazine, and investigated the abusive working conditions of TikTok content moderators for Business Insider. Al-Waheidi has worked at the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy, and holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. A native of Gaza, she speaks Arabic and some French, and is studying Farsi.

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