Local lawmakers demand ICE end immigration enforcement near schools

Local and state Democratic leaders Wednesday sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin demanding he end Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity near schools.

The letter — penned by Reps. Juan Vargas, Scott Peters, Sara Jacobs, all D-San Diego, Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, and California's senators, Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff — comes just weeks after ICE agents made two enforcement actions near schools in San Diego.

One person was arrested by ICE agents near San Diego City College, while another person was pursued by agents onto the campus, according to the San Diego Community College District.

In a separate incident, ICE agents allegedly took two parents into custody while they were dropping off their child at John Marshall Elementary School in Chollas Creek.

"Parents should be able to drop their children off at school without fearing detention, and students should be able to attend class without encountering federal immigration enforcement around their campus," the letter from the lawmakers read. "Schools and institutions of higher education have long been places where students feel safe enough to learn, belong, and achieve their academic dreams without their lives being uprooted. Schools should not become the backdrop for immigration enforcement activity, nor should parents have to choose between bringing their children to school and fearing that they may be detained in the process.

"As back to school season continues, we demand that you end all ICE activity in the immediate vicinity of schools and college campuses, particularly during school arrival and dismissal times."

The lawmakers note several other incidents involving ICE actions near schools, including last school year.

Following the Marshall Elementary School and City College arrests, elected officials called the actions exploitative and cruel.

"I am deeply troubled by reports that students and parents were detained without warning while trying to attend classes or bring kids to school," Peters said. "Schools are supposed to be a safe place for young people to learn. Yet this administration exploits the places we trust most — schools, childcare facilities, hospitals, courthouses and places of worship. President Trump has turned these places into hunting grounds.

"Parents and children should not have to worry about ICE agents waiting outside a classroom or a doctor's office. That's why I led introduction of the Protecting Sensitive Locations Act, which would bar immigration enforcement within 1,000 feet of schools, hospitals and churches except in true emergencies. I will also continue working with SDUSD and City College to make sure San Diegans have the resources they need to stay informed and protected."

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria shared Peters' sentiment.

"No parent should have to fear being separated from their family simply for dropping their child off at school," he said. "Actions like these inflict fear and trauma far beyond those who are detained. Children are left wondering whether their parents will come home. Families may become afraid to take their children to school. And educators are forced to help children navigate fear and uncertainty that no child should have to experience.

"This is cruel, unnecessary and counterproductive. It does nothing to make our communities safer."

ICE and DHS officials did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The San Diego Education Association, the union for most of San Diego Unified School District's teachers, condemned the arrests.

"Federal Pol(ICE) are snatching parents and college students off our streets, traumatizing our students, educators, education workers, families and communities. This is unethical. This is unacceptable. This ends now," their statement said. "Our members watch children walk into classrooms carrying fear they should never have to carry. They console kids who do not know if their parent will be home tonight. They see young people pulled from college classrooms and campuses, their education and futures interrupted without warning. Our members are being asked to hold communities together while the federal government tears families apart. We see it. We feel it. And we will not pretend this is normal."

The SDCCD issued a statement that said the "intrusion" by law enforcement is "both disruptive, unwelcome and in conflict with the SDCCD's core values. City College and the SDCCD are reaching out with counseling and legal services to support students and employees who were affected by this activity."