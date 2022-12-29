Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Living

Bradley scores 26, San Diego State tops Air Force 71-55

By The Associated Press
Published December 29, 2022 at 7:49 AM PST
Matt Bradley
Courtesy of GoAztecs.com
SDSU Senior guard Matt Bradley going for a basket in the Mountain West Conference opener against Air Force, Dec. 28, 2022

Matt Bradley's 27 points helped San Diego State defeat Air Force 71-55 on Wednesday in a Mountain West Conference opener.

Bradley was 9 of 12 shooting, including 6 of 7 on 3-pointers for the Aztecs (10-3). Keshad Johnson added nine points and five rebounds. Adam Seiko also had nine points.

Jeffrey Miles led the Falcons (9-5) in scoring with 10 points. Ethan Taylor also added nine points.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

San Diego State led Air Force 36-23 at the half, with Bradley (13 points) their high scorer before the break. San Diego State outscored Air Force in the second half by three points, with Bradley scoring a team-high 14 points after the break.

Next up

Both teams next play Saturday. San Diego State visits UNLV while Air Force hosts Nevada.

Tags

Living SportsSan Diego
More News