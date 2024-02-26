Light rain might fall in San Diego County Monday

A Pacific cold front could bring light showers to San Diego County Monday, possibly lingering into Tuesday morning, forecasters said.

Cool and mostly dry weather is expected for the rest of the week until Saturday, when more rain is in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

Daytime highs around downtown San Diego are expected to be in the low- to-mid 60s, dropping into the upper 50s next Saturday, the NWS said. Lows are expected to be in the 50s.

The deserts are expected to be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid- 70s throughout the week. Moderate winds and partly cloudy conditions are expected in the mountains, with highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Snow levels were expected to start around 7,500 feet Monday in the mountains, then lower to 6,500 by Tuesday morning. One inch of snow may accumulate at 7,000 feet, with 2 to 3 inches above 8,500 feet, forecasters said.

As for marine conditions, scattered showers will be possible across the coastal waters Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon, however, boaters were advised to exercise caution. No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Monday, the NWS said.

Monday and Tuesday's downtown San Diego conditions are expected to be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid-60s.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf height from 2 to 4 feet, with a west swell from 280 degrees.