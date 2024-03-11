LA Clippers announce move of G League team to Frontwave Arena in Oceanside for 2024-25 season

The Los Angeles Clippers will bring their G League team to Oceanside for the 2024-25 season, rebranding as the San Diego Clippers, it was announced Monday.

The announcement was made Monday at the new Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, where the NBA minor-league team will play. The team is currently based in Ontario, California and will finish the 2023-24 season there.

"We are proud to re-introduce the San Diego Clippers into this passionate sports market," said Halo Sports and Entertainment CEO Gillian Zucker. "Our G League team is a critical part of our business and basketball operation, and we are thrilled to be relocating to the new Frontwave Arena next season."

According to the organization, Halo Sports and Entertainment — the new umbrella brand encompassing the Clippers and their G League team, the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome — will partner with Frontwave Arena to run the business operations of the San Diego Clippers.

Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank will continue to oversee basketball operations for both teams.

"We are excited to show off our new home Frontwave Arena and welcome the San Diego Clippers next season," said cofounder and CEO of Frontwave Arena Josh Elias. "Working with a world class organization like the Clippers and people like Steve Ballmer and Gillian Zucker to create a new home to showcase their commitment both on and off the basketball court is a slam dunk."

Frontwave Arena is set to open this summer and will host concerts, comedy shows, community events and games for the San Diego Sockers professional indoor soccer team. The 7,500 capacity arena will also have an outdoor plaza.

The Clippers have their own history in San Diego County, moving from Buffalo, New York, in 1978 to play as the San Diego Clippers. Former owner Donald Sterling controversially moved the Clippers to Los Angeles in 1984 without NBA approval. As a result, the league sued to move the team back to San Diego but ultimately let Sterling off with a fine.

A total of 12 of the 18 players on the Clippers' current roster have spent time in the G League during their career.

"I'm thrilled to welcome fans in San Diego and the Oceanside community to the G League, which has truly never been more impactful to NBA teams than it is today," said NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim. "Bringing the Clippers G League team to Frontwave Arena through this unique partnership is exciting not only for the basketball diehards in the area, but for the players and coaches who will be able to develop their NBA-caliber skills each day."