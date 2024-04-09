San Diego County's property tax deadline arrives tomorrow

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded property owners Tuesday that the deadline to pay the second installment of their property taxes is Wednesday.

The amount owed countywide is $8.63 billion dollars, $566 million more than last year, McAllister said.

"The deadline to pay is tomorrow, April 10," he said. "A 10% penalty fee is incurred for late payments, and that adds up, so we're encouraging people to go online and pay today."

McAllister's office sent out 1,013,632 secured tax bills in early October. They are posted online to view and pay at sdttc.com. Taxpayers can pay online for free using an electronic check, and will get an immediate, emailed confirmation.

"More than 73% of taxpayers now pay electronically because it is secure, fast and easy," McAllister said.

The first property tax installment was due on Nov. 1, 2023. The second installment was due Feb. 1, 2024 and becomes delinquent after April 10.

"Property taxes fund essential county and city services," McAllister added. "Public health, public schools and many more critical services are funded by these tax dollars."

People can pay online by e-check at www.sdttc.com/ by mail postmarked no later than April 10, by phone at 855-829-3773, or by visiting any of the three branch offices — Chula Vista, 590 Third Ave.; Santee, 10144 Mission Gorge Road; and San Marcos, 141 East Carmel St. — before 5 p.m. Wednesday.