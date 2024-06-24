San Diego Wave FC parts ways with head coach Casey Stoney

The San Diego Wave FC women's soccer team has parted ways with head coach Casey Stoney, the club announced Monday.

Stoney, who entered 2024 as the longest-tenured coach in the National Women's Soccer League, leaves nearly three years after being named the team's first head coach and earning two trophies during that time — the 2023 NWSL Shield and 2024 Challenge Cup.

Assistant Coach Paul Buckle will serve as interim head coach, and a search for the new permanent head coach is underway, the team said in a statement.

After earning the best regular-season record in the league last year, the Wave are currently tied for ninth place.

"We are immensely grateful to Casey for her commitment to our club and the positive impact she has had both on and off the pitch." said San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis.

"Over the past seasons, Casey has guided us to significant milestones, and her contributions have been instrumental in laying a strong foundation on which to build. The decision to part ways was very hard and not made in haste, but given the ambition of this club, and where we are in our season, we felt a change was necessary at this time."