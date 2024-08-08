Panda-monium expected at San Diego Zoo as giant bears set for debut

Panda-monium is expected at the San Diego Zoo Thursday with the debut of the first giant panda bears to arrive in the United States in 21 years.

The zoo will open its Panda Ridge exhibit at noon Thursday, raising the curtain on Yun Chuan and Xin Bao — with giant crowds, and heavy traffic, expected.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed Thursday as California Panda Day.

He issued a proclamation that says, in part: "The bear has long held pride of place in California as a symbol of our state's spirit and strength, from our state flag and seal to its enduring significance for Native American tribes across the state. This week, California is proud to celebrate another iconic bear as a pair of giant pandas make their public debut at the San Diego Zoo."

China recalled almost all its pandas on loan to U.S. zoos around five years ago, after relations between the countries chilled. But cooperation between China and the U.S. led to the possibility of pandas returning to U.S. zoos, including San Diego's.

Now that possibility has become a reality.

According to a San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance statement, Yun Chuan is nearly 5 years old and is mild-mannered, gentle and lovable. He's the son of Zhen Zhen (pronounced jen jen), who was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2007 to parents Bai Yun (pronounced bye yoon) and Gao Gao (pronounced gow gow). The first character of his name, "Yun," is a nod to his grandmother, Bai Yun, who lived at the San Diego Zoo for 23 years.

Xin Bao is a nearly 4-year-old female described as a "gentle and witty introvert with a sweet round face and big ears." Her name means a "new treasure of prosperity and abundance."

Guests will have several options to see the zoo's newest stars, including:

— obtaining a free giant panda timed ticket by scanning QR codes located on signs posted throughout the zoo, selecting an available time, and heading to the Timed Ticket line at Panda Ridge at the designated time;

— joining a standby line beginning at 9:30 a.m.;

— securing advance reservations for an exclusive 60-minute Early Morning with Pandas Walking Tour, before the zoo opens to guests for the day.

Panda Ridge is described as an "expansive and multidimensional experience ... inspired by famous geological formations in China, emulating the mountainous forest ecosystems where giant pandas thrive while immersing you into their world," according to Erika Kohler, the San Diego Zoo's senior vice president and executive director.

Yun Chuan and Xin Bao arrived in San Diego in late June and have spent the last several weeks acclimating to the zoo and their new habitat.

"For 30 years, we've worked alongside our Chinese conservation partners to save, protect and care for giant pandas and their ecosystems," Kohler said. "And now we have the opportunity to continue caring for and conserving these incredible bears as we expand on our transformative work to secure a future for their species."

San Diego's was the first zoo in the U.S. to have a cooperative panda conservation program.

There is typically a $1 million-per-year fee paid by zoos for two pandas, and the money is used for China's conservation efforts, according to a 2022 report by America's Congressional Research Service.

China first gifted the U.S. with pandas in 1972, when two were sent to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. Part of the goal in loaning pandas to zoos in the U.S. was to help breed cubs and boost the population.

Conservation efforts have saved the giant pandas from extinction by increasing the population from fewer than 1,000 to more than 1,800 in the wild and captivity, causing the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List to downgrade the giant panda from Endangered to Vulnerable in 2021.

In addition to giant crowds, San Diego's giant pandas are expected to draw heavy traffic around the zoo. The city says it's ready.

To help ease traffic, people visiting the zoo can take a free shuttle that will pick up and drop off at the Inspiration Point parking lot, where parking is free.

Public transit is recommended, with bus lanes along Park Boulevard allowing buses to travel more easily. In addition, the Metropolitan Transit System's Rapid 215 and Route 7 provide direct access to the zoo. On weekends, two children 12 and under ride for free, no pass required, with every paying adult.

"The debut of Yun Chuan and Xin Bao has become the talk of the town among panda lovers in San Diego and Southern California, and MTS is ready to take visitors right to the doorstep of the San Diego Zoo," said Stephen Whitburn, MTS board chair and San Diego City Councilman.

"With thousands of visitors expected to flock to the zoo over the course of the next few weeks, the easiest and quickest way to get to Panda Ridge is by taking public transit."

Additionally, "dedicated bike lanes and high-visibility crosswalks on Park Boulevard provide a safe, convenient option for pedestrians and people on bicycles or mobility devices," a city statement said.