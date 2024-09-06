Sumatran tiger cub born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

A Sumatran tiger cub born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park last month is in its mother's care and may make a public appearance in several months.

The cub, born Aug. 23 to first-time mother Jillian, is an important step for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance as it seeks to conserve the critically endangered species. An estimated 400 to 600 Sumatran tigers remain in the wild.

"We are thrilled at the birth of this very special tiger cub at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park," said Lisa Peterson, senior vice president and executive director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. "This birth adds Jillian's incredibly important genes into the pool of the population, furthering the genetic diversity and health of the Sumatran tiger species."

Courtesy of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance A Sumatran tiger cub born Aug. 23 at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is shown in this undated photo.

According to wildlife care specialists at the Safari Park, Jillian is showing "expected and correct maternal behaviors" and the cub is attached to its mother, while being vocal and active.

"Jillian's care team has done an exceptional job monitoring her and her cub throughout this process, and it has been a joy for them to watch her enjoy motherhood," Peterson said. "We hope this cub will allow our guests to gain a greater understanding of this incredibly special species and the importance of conserving their natural habitats."

The tigers will remain in the den for several weeks to bond. According to the SDZWA, Jillian will bring her cub outside into a special maternity habitat when she is ready — likely around 10 to 12 weeks after the cub was born.

The Sumatran tiger breeding program at the Safari Park is part of the AZA Sumatran Tiger Species Survival Plan, overseen by conservationists around the country. The species faces loss of habitat, human-wildlife coexistence and poaching.