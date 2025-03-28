Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Living

Gavin Sheets, Jackson Merrill key Padres' big 7th-inning rally past Braves 7-4 on opening day

By The Associated Press
Contributors: Melissa Mae / Freelance Reporter,  Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published March 28, 2025 at 8:45 AM PDT

Pinch-hitter Gavin Sheets’ tying homer kicked off the Padres’ four-run rally in the seventh inning, Jackson Merrill drove in four runs and San Diego beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 Thursday on opening day.

Fernando Tatís Jr. had three hits, while Luis Arraez and Manny Machado added seventh-inning RBIs in a rematch of last season’s wild-card playoff series won by the Padres.

Ozzie Albies hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs for the Braves. Austin Riley also homered.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Chris Sale yielded three runs and six hits over five innings for Atlanta, striking out seven in his sixth opening day start. Last year's Cy Young Award and pitching triple crown winner couldn't pitch against San Diego in the playoffs due to back spasms.

Michael King couldn't escape the third inning for the Padres, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks.

Jurickson Profar got a standing ovation before his leadoff single for Atlanta. Profar spent parts of the past five seasons with San Diego, and he had the best year of his career in 2024 with 24 homers and 85 RBIs before signing with Atlanta in January.

Tatís and Machado scored on a first-inning single by Merrill, last season's NL Rookie of the Year.

Pinch-runner Jason Heyward scored the go-ahead run on Arraez's flyout three batters after Sheets' homer. Machado then drove in Tatís with a double, stole third and scored on Merrill's short flyout.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Wandy Peralta (1-0) threw one pitch for San Diego. Robert Suarez allowed two baserunners before securing the save.

Key momentSheets connected off Héctor Neris (0-1) after San Diego had managed one baserunner in the previous three innings. Sheets surprisingly made San Diego's roster after signing a minor-league deal last month.

Key statTop prospect Drake Baldwin became the Braves' first starting catcher to make his major league debut on opening day since 1951.

Up next: Dylan Cease faces Atlanta's Reynaldo Lopez on Friday night.

Tags

Living Sports
The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this April as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Launch →
More News