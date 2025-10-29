San Diego city-county leaders propose elimination of housing 'junk fees'

San Diego City Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Monica Montgomery Steppe will, on Wednesday, reveal a joint ordinance intended to protect renters from "junk fees" that drive up the cost of housing.

The Residential Rental Price Gouging, Fee Exploitation and Cost Transparency Ordinance is a collaborative city-county effort which would cap rental fees beyond monthly rent, ban exploitative add-on charges and "require landlords to clearly disclose the true cost of renting."

"Together, these reforms aim to promote fairness, transparency and accountability in San Diego's housing market," a statement from Elo-Rivera and Montgomery Steppe read.

Close to half of San Diegans rent, and — according to census data released last year — around 30% of county residents spend more than half their paychecks on housing.

"In addition to high rents, many tenants face a growing number of unnecessary and deceptive fees — from processing and "convenience" charges to arbitrary add-ons that make housing even more unaffordable," the statement reads.

Specifically, the ordinance would:

— Cap rental fees beyond monthly rent at no more than 5% of rent;

— Ban fees for basic services that make homes livable, such as pest control or trash collection;

— Require full disclosure of all rental costs in listings and lease agreements;

— Protect applicants and tenants from duplicate or excessive screening and processing fees; and

— Eliminate monthly pet fees.

Following the news conference, Elo-Rivera will introduce the proposal at the San Diego City Council's Select Committee on Addressing Cost of Living on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Montgomery Steppe and co-author, Supervisors Chair Pro Paloma Tem Aguirre, will introduce the proposal at the County Board of Supervisor's meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m.