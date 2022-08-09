Flood watch issued for parts of San Diego County

A flood watch has been issued for parts of San Diego County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The flood watch is in effect until Tuesday evening in the San Diego mountains and deserts.

The cities of Borrego Springs and Pine Valley are under flood watch.

Flooding is caused by excessive rainfall. Scattered thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected this afternoon and evening.

The NWS recommends those living in areas prone to flooding to be prepared to take action should flooding develop.