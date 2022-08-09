Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Flood watch issued for parts of San Diego County

By City News Service
Published August 9, 2022 at 8:29 AM PDT
The Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is pictured in this photo, June 19, 2020.
KPBS Staff
The Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is pictured in this photo, June 19, 2020.

A flood watch has been issued for parts of San Diego County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The flood watch is in effect until Tuesday evening in the San Diego mountains and deserts.

The cities of Borrego Springs and Pine Valley are under flood watch.

Flooding is caused by excessive rainfall. Scattered thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected this afternoon and evening.

The NWS recommends those living in areas prone to flooding to be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Tags

Local Weather
More News