Average San Diego County gas price rises for 12th consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Wednesday for the 12th consecutive day increasing 1.2 cents to $5.381.

The average price has increased 15.9 cents over the past 12 days, including 2.1 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.6 cents more than one week ago, 2.3 cents more than one month ago, and $1.034 higher than one year ago.

The average price is $1.016 less than the record $6.373 set June 15. It dropped $1.151 in the 79-day run of deceasing prices that began after the average price rose to a record high.

The national average price dropped for the 92nd consecutive day since rising to a record, falling four-tenths of a cent to $3.703. It has dropped $1.313 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 6.1 cents less than one week ago and 25.6 cents less than one month ago, but 52.6 cents more than one year ago.