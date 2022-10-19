Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Heat advisory issued for parts of San Diego County

By City News Service
Published October 19, 2022 at 9:52 AM PDT
IMG-0506.jpg
Tania Thorne
/
KPBS
A "No Swimming" sign on the sand at the beach in Oceanside, Calif. Aug. 26, 2022
Scroll to Cool Zone locations ↓

Near triple digit temperatures are in the forecast for parts of San Diego County, in coastal areas and valleys, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

Temperatures are expected to reach 96 in Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway.

Hot temperatures can lead to heat illness.

The NWS recommends to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.

Tags

Local Weather
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News