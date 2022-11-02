Give Now
New book tells the origin story of modern American soccer

By Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published November 2, 2022 at 1:02 PM PDT
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar later this month. The United States men's national soccer team will be one of the 32 teams vying for one of the most illustrious trophies in sports.

A new book by San Diego journalist Adam Elder looks back at the pioneering 1990 World Cup U.S. men's soccer team, and how they became the first modern U.S. team to qualify for a World Cup.

Courtesy of University of Nebraska Press
The cover of Adam Elder's book "New Kids in the World Cup: The Totally 80s and early 90s Tale of the Team That Changed American Soccer Forever."

In "New Kids in the World Cup: The Totally Late '80s & Early '90s Tale of the Team That Changed American Soccer Forever," Elder writes about how the team managed to qualify for the soccer tournament despite meager resources and little fanfare during an era of political upheaval and change throughout much of the world.

"They saw democracy start to take hold in these countries and they were just sort of experiencing the world at a very unique time, as it was in part still hostile to American interests," Elder said. "Just as, you could say, American soccer was starting to participate more in the world's game."

Elder joined Midday Edition Tuesday to talk about the book, as well as San Diego's relationship and connection to soccer.

Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
