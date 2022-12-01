Give Now
Rain in the forecast for San Diego County

By City News Service
Published December 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM PST
Rain drops are seen on a car window in the Allied Gardens neighborhood of San Diego, Calif. Dec. 14, 2021.

Rain is in the forecast for parts of San Diego County Thursday starting this afternoon, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

There is a 20% chance of rain Thursday in San Diego County valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway.

Snow levels are expected to be at 6,000 feet and 3 to 6 inches are expected above 7,000 feet in the mountain areas.

Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s in the western valleys to the lower 50s in the foothills. Patchy fog with lows in the mid 40s and a 50% chance of rain are expected Thursday night.

It will be foggy and cold in the mountains, with highs in the mid 40s during the day and lows in the upper 30s at night.

Local Weather
