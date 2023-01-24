San Diego County gas prices increase again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County increased a half-cent Tuesday to $4.553, one day after rising two-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 1.1 cents more than one week ago, and 11.7 cents more than one month ago, but 7.1 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.882 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

"We are unfortunately heading toward the time of year when California drivers start to see rapid price increases due to refinery maintenance season and the ramp-up to producing the more expensive 'summer blend' of gasoline, which is required to be sold starting April 1, but it usually arrives in gas stations well before that," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, last week.

"Hopefully there will be at least a few weeks of price stability before that happens."

The national average price rose for the 13th consecutive day following a five-day streak of decreases, increasing 2.3 cents to $3.446. It has risen 17.9 cents over the past 13 days, including eight-tenths of a cent on Monday.

The national average price is 11.9 cents more than one week ago, 34.9 cents more than one month ago and 11.5 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.57 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

