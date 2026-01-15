Give Now
The Finest Cover Art
The Finest

Risograph revival: How a forgotten printer built a global DIY art movement

 January 15, 2026 at 5:00 AM PST
By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest
Manda and Nick Bernal, founds of Burn All Books, stand inside the Normal Heights space.
Members of the Burn All Books community gather.
Members of the Burn All Books community gather at the Normal Heights space.
Members of the Burn All Books community gather.
Members of the Burn All Books community gather at Verbatim Books in North Park.
Members of the Burn All Books community gather.
Risograph printing was built for efficiency — a fast, economical way to make thousands of identical copies for offices, churches and schools. It was never meant to be expressive or personal. After newer technology pushed the machine into obsolescence, artists began discovering risography — drawn to its unpredictability, physicality and limits. From a squatted bank in the Netherlands to DIY print spaces across Europe and the U.S., Risograph printing became a tool for people working outside traditional art and publishing systems.

2026 Riso'd Burn All Books Calendar prints.
2026 Riso'd Burn All Books Calendar prints.
2026 Riso'd Burn All Books Calendar prints.
2026 Riso'd Burn All Books Calendar prints.
Producer Anthony talks to artist Kevin Huynh as he prints out pages for the 2026 Riso'd Burn All Books Calendar.
Producer Anthony talks to artist Kevin Huynh as he prints out pages for the 2026 Riso'd Burn All Books Calendar.
The yellow ink drum of a Riso printer.
The yellow ink drum of a Riso printer.
The red ink drum of a Riso printer.
The red ink drum of a Riso printer.
The blue ink drum of a Riso printer.
The blue ink drum of a Riso printer.
Risograph prints adorn the walls of Burn All Books.
Risograph prints and Burn All Books' riso printer.
Julia Dixon Evans
Riso printer.
Risograph prints and Burn All Books' riso printer.
The ink drum of a Riso printer being removed.
The ink drum of a Riso printer being removed.
Risograph prints and Burn All Books stickers.
Risograph prints and Burn All Books stickers.
In San Diego, that lineage comes into focus at Burn All Books — a space that is part shop, part press and part gathering place. There, Risograph printing isn't just about what gets made, but how: through shared labor, in-person collaboration and a commitment to keeping artists connected in an increasingly expensive and isolating city.

"You need a network of people who want to help you. That's something cobbled together very slowly over a long period of time. I just feel like so much of our success, to me, has felt like a combination of flukes and really wonderful favors and opportunities," said Manda Bernal, who cofounded Burn All Books with her husband Nick.

Guests:

  • Manda and Nick Bernal, Burn All Books founders
  •  Kevin Huynh, artist 
  • Paloma, Jill, Phillip, Noelle, Tia, Galia and the crew at Burn All Books
  • Jan Dirk de Wilde, Knust co-founder
  • George Wietor, Issue Press founder
Members of the Burn All Books community gather for an event.
Members of the Burn All Books community gather for an event.
Burn All Books co-founder Manda Bernal stands beside a Riso printer.
Burn All Books co-founder Manda Bernal stands beside a Riso printer.
Burn All Books co-founder Nick Bernal
Burn All Books co-founder Nick Bernal at an event inside Verbatim Books.
Burn All Books' very first location at Verbatim Books.
Burn All Books' very first location at Verbatim Books.

Sources:

The Finest, Episode 27
Risograph revival: How a forgotten printer built a global DIY art movement

The Finest BooksVisual ArtsThe FinestBusinessSan Diego

