San Diego State selects first developer for Mission Valley campus

Developer LPC West has been chosen to complete the first project at San Diego State University's "innovation district" on the SDSU Mission Valley campus, it was announced Monday.

The project is for about 315,000 square feet of research, laboratory and office space in three buildings in the northeast portion of the innovation district area.

"This is momentous for SDSU," SDSU President Adela de la Torre said. "The innovation district is the very heart of SDSU Mission Valley. It is the vital step in reaching our educational, research and economic goals as a university, which is critically linked to the workforce needs of the region."

This first project — which is anticipated to begin construction in 2024, with occupancy in 2026, with approval from the California State University Board of Trustees — will include "community-serving amenities, a business incubator and accelerator space, and other workforce development opportunities that will intersect to produce a highly dynamic gathering place," a statement from the university reads. LPC will also build two parking structures.

The innovation district at SDSU Mission Valley will have 1.6 million square feet of office, technology, laboratory and research space at full build-out, according to university plans.

"Everything about the innovation district is about enhancing research activity and providing leading-edge educational experiences for our students so that we can accelerate the future economic growth of San Diego," de la Torre said. "For the first time since we moved to the Mesa, it will also give our campus the sheer space to grow.

"Every aspect of this project is designed to support itself financially, and to strengthen our collaboration with the private sector so that we can turbocharge our contribution to the region's economy," she said.

Within the planned buildings, LPC West is designing a range of suites and spaces to accommodate various program types — from coworking incubator labs to mid-sized office suites and larger anchor tenants. The developer is also planning "an engaging outdoor environment that includes plazas, public art, beautiful landscaping and layered amenities."

"LPC West is excited to leverage San Diego's incredible climate, active community, and innovative startups to attract the nation's best-in-class researchers and facilitate meaningful relationships between the university, students and alumni, and local businesses and entrepreneurs," said Scott Moffatt, executive vice president of the San Diego Region for LPC West.

SDSU plans to occupy 50,000 square feet of research space within the LPC West project. Other expected partners that will co-locate within this first project include QuidelOrtho, Naval Health Research and Family Health Centers.

Additionally, LPC West will pursue Healthy Building Certifications, including a minimum design of LEED Silver, with an emphasis on water conservation, energy efficiency and carbon reduction, according to a company statement.

In addition to the innovation district, SDSU is planning for 80 acres of parks and open space, up to 4,600 market-rate and affordable housing units, 90,000 square feet of retail space and a hotel at the Mission Valley campus.