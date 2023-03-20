Mountain snow, desert showers predicted for SD County

South winds Monday morning could gust up to 40 mph along the desert slopes of the mountains, forecasters said. Winds should weaken a little on Monday afternoon once the winds turn west.

A high wind warning is in effect in San Diego County coastal areas from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

A stronger storm system was on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm was expected to bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and mountain snowfall beginning Tuesday.

Snow levels could start out high Monday afternoon, around 6,500 feet, then briefly drop to around 5,000 feet Monday night.

There could be a brief lull in the precipitation Monday night through Tuesday morning, but during the day Tuesday, heavier and more widespread precipitation should arrive, according to the NWS. The heaviest and most widespread precipitation was expected Tuesday afternoon and evening with the peak of the atmospheric river moisture moving through the region.

Periods of rain were expected to continue through Wednesday, but will be lighter than Tuesday.

Several of San Diego County rivers were forecast to reach monitor stage by Tuesday evening, including the San Diego River at Fashion Valley. Some low water crossings in Fashion Valley were expected to be inundated with water.

The mountains and deserts could see the strongest winds with gusts potentially exceeding 70 mph, mainly on the desert mountain slopes and into the deserts with the cold frontal passage Tuesday afternoon.

A high wind watch was posted for all areas from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

For the end of the week, light precipitation could occur at times Friday through the weekend. The most likely scenario at this point was some drying for the end of the week, with continued cool conditions, the NWS said.

A high wind warning was in effect