Homeless advocates say San Diego hospitals are still ‘patient dumping’ even though it's illegal

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Published March 22, 2023 at 5:41 PM PDT
IMG_6688.jpg
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Amie Zamudio speaks at a press conference in front of Scripps Mercy Hospital, March 22, 2023.

The organization Housing 4 the Homeless led the Wednesday press conference outside of Scripps Mercy Hospital.

Their members said hospitals across the city of San Diego continue to prematurely discharge homeless and poor patients despite a 2018 law known as SB 1152, which was meant to address this issue.

Housing 4 the Homeless member Vanessa Davis said it's contributing to deaths on the streets.

“This bill that went into effect in January 2019 was meant to stop patient dumping — the practice of hospitals inappropriately releasing homeless or indigent patients to the streets without proper screening or stabilizing treatment — often inadequately clothed without safe transport or a realistic plan for self care,” she said. “Unfortunately this is still happening today.”

IMG_6692 (1).jpg
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Cars are parked in front of Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, March 22, 2023.

In a statement, Scripps Health said they comply “with all provisions of SB1152,” and that they “ensure all patients are safe to leave the hospital before being discharged.”

Scripps also said that they work with each patient to develop a discharge plan, which includes “giving them discharge instructions, follow up for medical or behavioral health care needs they may have and providing them with information and about community resources so they can access food, clothing, shelter and transportation to their chosen destination, as applicable.”

Housing 4 the Homeless leaders are requesting state lawmakers to take action with hearings, and review the law’s effectiveness.

They’re also calling on all San Diego hospitals to immediately stop patient dumping.

Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

KPBS-News-web-880x488-1@2x.jpg
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
