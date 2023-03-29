Average San Diego County gas price rises slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose two-tenths of a cent Wednesday to $4.868, one day after a run of 17 decreases in 18 days totaling 9.8 cents ended with an increase of a half-cent.

The average price is a half-cent less than one week ago and $1.15 lower than one year ago but 1.9 cents more than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.567 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The prices are steady due to oil prices remaining lower and an increase in production by local refineries, Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

The national average price rose 2.6 cents to $3.461, one day after dropping four-tenths of a cent. It is 2.5 cents more than one week ago and 10.4 cents higher than one month ago but 78.3 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has decreased $1.555 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

