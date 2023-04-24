San Dieguito Bridge replacement project receives $100 million state grant

Two local transit agencies Monday announced $100 million in state funding to advance the San Dieguito Bridge replacement, double track and special events platform project.

The North County Transit District and San Diego Association of Governments received the grant from the California Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program to replace the 107-year-old bridge in Del Mar, add nearly a mile of double track and construct an events platform at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The award is the largest from the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program from this cycle of funding.

"Replacement of this 107-year-old bridge is critical to ensuring the region's transportation network is resilient to the impacts of climate change and rising sea levels," said NCTD Board Chair Jewel Edson. "Additionally, adding capacity-enhancing double-track in the area and a special events platform will increase NCTD COASTER and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner ridership."

The section of track is part of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo intercity rail corridor, the second busiest rail corridor in the nation.

"The San Dieguito Double Track project is a priority for us, and it will bring safety and reliability to the entire LOSSAN corridor," said Nora Vargas, Chairwoman of both SANDAG and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. "Through SANDAG, we are able to leverage these critical investments in infrastructure for our local cities."

The project is intended to replace the San Dieguito River Railway Bridge, add capacity for intercity rail and "provide a one-seat ride to popular attractions such as Del Mar Thoroughbred Club races, the San Diego County Fair, concerts," and other events at the fairgrounds, an agency joint statement reads.

"This funding will help safeguard rail travel through North County," said Sen. Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas. "By also extending rail to the Del Mar Fairgrounds with the construction of station platforms, the project funded by this award will improve regional transportation and options for commuters."

The LOSSAN Corridor supports COASTER commuter rail, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner intercity rail, and BNSF freight operations. SANDAG has completed environmental clearance and design work on the project.

According to SANDAG, the agency plans to fully double track the LOSSAN corridor in the county by 2035 to accommodate future demand with faster and more frequent train service.

