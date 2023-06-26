Give Now
Four new miles of HOV lanes on I-5 to be completed Monday

By City News Service
Published June 26, 2023 at 12:34 PM PDT
A cyclist bikes past an I-5 freeway sign at Palomar Airport Road, March 23, 2022.

Caltrans officials announced that the construction of four remaining new miles of carpool lanes on northbound Interstate 5 between Carlsbad and Oceanside will be completed Monday.

The new lanes, between Palomar Airport Road and State Route 78, will connect to the existing nine miles of HOV lanes on I-5 between Lomas Santa Fe Drive and Palomar Airport Road, the agency said.

The new southbound HOV lanes have been open since June 14.

Other ongoing projects in Carlsbad include a new sound wall near Tamarack Avenue and pedestrian improvements at the I-5 intersections near Chestnut Avenue and Palomar Airport Road. Construction on those project is expected to be completed in late 2024 or early 2025, according to officials.

Local TravelTransportation
