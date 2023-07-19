San Diego to host NWSL Championship at Snapdragon Stadium

Another major sporting event is coming to San Diego this winter. The city will host the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Championship at Snapdragon Stadium on Nov. 11.

This is the 10th championship match in NWSL history and the first time the event returns to the West Coast since 2018, the league said.

“We are extremely proud and honored to have been selected to host the 2023 NWSL Championship game,” said San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis in a press release. “This gives us another significant opportunity to welcome the world’s game to San Diego, and we could not be prouder of our fans for embracing our club and creating the passionate atmosphere that is giving us the opportunity to bring this event to Snapdragon Stadium.”

Already Snapdragon Stadium has been the backdrop for major soccer events. In early July the stadium hosted the CONCAF Gold Cup semifinal and later this month Wrexham FC will face Manchester United . Not to mention, in May Major League Soccer (MLS) announced Snapdragon Stadium would be home to the league’s 30th franchise .

The stadium opened in August of 2022 and can seat up to 32,000 people when configured for soccer. In its inaugural home match at the new stadium Sept. 18 2022, Wave FC played with a sold out crowd , breaking the NWSL’s previous single-game attendance record.

“We’re thrilled to have San Diego Wave FC as our host for this season’s Championship match,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman in a statement. “With top-notch facilities, a passionate soccer community and a favorable coastal climate, San Diego sets the perfect stage for our marquee event. Many thanks to everyone at Wave FC and Snapdragon Stadium for their efforts in making this celebration of our league a reality. We look forward to welcoming fans in November for another exciting season finale.”

It’s also a possibility the Wave could make it to the championship. Last year the club made it to the semifinal, becoming the first NWSL expansion team to reach the playoffs in their inaugural season.

The championship is more than just a game. Last year several additional events accompanied the event including a soccer clinic for youth players and Fan Fest. While the events for this year have yet to be announced, the league said Fan Fest will return.