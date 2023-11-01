Give Now
County opens grant applications for homeless sleeping cabin program

By City News Service
Published November 1, 2023 at 1:04 PM PDT
A homeless man on a bicycle is shown in front of tents in downtown San Diego in this undated photo.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
A homeless man on a bicycle is shown in front of tents in downtown San Diego in this undated photo.

San Diego County officials put out a call Wednesday looking to purchase and place sleeping cabins to expand emergency housing options for San Diegans without shelter.

The county Health and Human Services Agency is seeking partner organizations for the cabins, and on Wednesday the Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities opened grant applications to purchase the cabins directly from a pre-approved vendor, according to a county statement.

"We are in a housing crisis and every new safe shelter made available can help someone move a step closer to securing permanent housing," said Barbara Jiménez, county community operations officer. "This is a unique opportunity for organizations with a parking lot or other space to help us quickly expand our capacity to safely shelter more people experiencing homelessness."

The $1.5 million sleeping cabin program was approved in 2022 by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

According to the county, around 100 Pallet Shelter cabins will be made available to organizations through this program. Each cabin sleeps one to two people. The cabins have storage space, a locking door and charging outlets. They are "light and sturdy structures that can be quickly set up," a county statement reads.

Partner organizations chosen will receive cabins directly from Pallet Shelter.

"Grant funds will cover the purchase, delivery and assembly of sleeping cabins," the statement reads. "Qualified partner organizations would need to operate the cabins on their property and serve people experiencing homelessness."

Those selected would also need to have funding and infrastructure for setup, zoning, permitting and ongoing facilities and services to maintain the site.

Organizations interested should email HSEC-OHS.HHSA@sdcounty.ca.gov to sign up for the informational webinar and/or receive an application packet. Qualified applicants will be reviewed in the order they are received and awarded on a rolling basis until all have been awarded.

Homelessness
