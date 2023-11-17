Give Now
Eric Kutsenda takes over as Padres' temporary control person following owner's death

By The Associated Press
Published November 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM PST
Flowers and Padres memorabilia placed at Petco Park in honor of the team's late owner Peter Seidler. San Diego, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023.
Bennett Lacy
/
KPBS
Flowers and Padres memorabilia placed at Petco Park in honor of the team's late owner Peter Seidler. San Diego, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023.

Eric Kutsenda has taken over as the San Diego Padres temporary control person following the death of owner Peter Seidler.

Seidler, who died Tuesday at 63, had been controlling owner since November 2020 when he replaced Ron Fowler, who took over in 2012.

Kutsenda is a co-founder and managing partner of Seidler Equity Partners.

San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler talks about the 11-year contract extension for third baseman Manny Machado during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at the team's spring training baseball facility in Peoria, Ariz.
Local
RELATED: Padres owner Peter Seidler dies at 63
Brenden Tuccinardi

Major League Baseball said Thursday that Kutsenda will serve as temporary control person until a new controlling owner is approved.

Seidler's passing came on the same day that MLB owners opened their annual meeting.

“Three days here, there was kind of a pall over our meeting,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said after the meetings concluded. “Peter came from a baseball family. He was a respected and popular member of the current ownership group. And while we all knew Peter was ill, I think, as is always the case, the passing of one of our own was a very sad event for everyone that was here.”

