Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since July 27

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped on Tuesday to its lowest amount since July 27, decreasing 1.8 cents to $5.014.

The average price has dropped 58 of the past 60 days, decreasing $1.235, including two-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8 cents less than one week ago, 45.8 cents lower than one month ago and 7.2 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.421 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"We continue to see gas price averages move lower because of ample supply, and the market is continuing its recovery from the September price spike," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

"Also, November, December and January are typically the months when we see the lowest prices for gasoline since the winter months experience the lowest demands of the year."

The national average price dropped for the 61st consecutive day, falling four-tenths of a cent to $3.246. It has dropped 58.9 cents over the past 61 days, including three-tenths of a cent Monday.

The national average price is 4.9 cents less than one week ago, 25.7 cents lower than one month ago and 30 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.77 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

