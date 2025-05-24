Victims identified in fatal San Diego plane crash

The six people killed when a plane crashed into a San Diego military housing community were being mourned and identified today, as federal investigators continue probing the cause of the crash.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator said both the runway lights and an automated weather-notification system at the destination airport were inoperable when the Cessna 550 plowed into the Murphy Canyon neighborhood at about 3:45 a.m. Thursday, injuring eight people on the ground and forcing about 100 people from their homes.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that there were six people aboard the 1985 Cessna 550 Citation and on Friday, NTSB Investigator Dan Baker said all fatalities connected to the wreck were people aboard the plane.

The Cessna, which was registered out of Alaska, left New Jersey at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, then stopped over in Wichita, Kansas to refuel, before departing for San Diego. NTSB investigators said they believe the plane was bound for Montgomery Field.

FAA records showed that the plane was registered to an Alaskan company owned by 42-year-old Dave Shapiro, a music industry agent who owned and co- founded El Cajon-based talent agency Sound Talent Group.

Shapiro was one of four victims officially identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. Also named were Dominic Christopher Damian, 41, Emma Huke, 25, and Celina Marie Rose Kenyon, 36.

Little information was provided about the victims, but published reports said Damian was a software engineer and martial artist. Citing family members, CBS8 reported that a memorial service would be held for Damian on Monday in Pacific Beach.

Huke's LinkedIn page says she was a booking assistant for Sound Talent Group.

Billboard reported that Shapiro and two other Sound Talent Group employees were among those killed, citing a statement from a company spokesperson that read, "We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends. Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today's tragedy. Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time."

The other two victims were identified by family, friends and colleagues.

One was 39-year-old Daniel Williams, former drummer for the metal band The Devil Wears Prada. Pictures posted Wednesday night from Williams' Instagram page show a plane bearing a registration number that matches the plane investigators say crashed Thursday morning. A caption reads "Flying back with @davevelocity," which is Shapiro's Instagram handle, while another picture appears to be taken from the co-pilot's seat of the plane.

Early Thursday afternoon, The Devil Wears Prada posted several pictures of Williams on the band's social media pages, with a caption reading, "No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever."

The other Sound Talent Group employee killed in the crash was believed to be Kendall Fortner, 24, according to multiple media reports.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief Dan Eddy said Thursday it was foggy at the time the private plane crashed.

"You could barely see in front of you," he said.

Investigator Elliott Simpson of the NTSB said Thursday afternoon that the plane struck powerlines about two miles southeast of the airport, then collided with a house. Simpson declined to say whether the Cessna striking the powerlines was related to the cause of the crash, but said fragments of the plane were found beneath the powerlines.

Baker said Friday that the pilot reported no problems to air traffic control prior to the crash.

Some airport runway lights at Montgomery Field were inoperable and the airport's weather information system was down "due to an unrelated power surge," Baker said.

The Cessna also lacked a flight data recorder, according to Baker, who said investigators were working to see if the plane had a cockpit voice recorder. Maintenance records indicate one may have been installed previously, but it was unclear if it was operational.

While most of the injuries on the ground were described as minor, the crash destroyed one home and sparked fires at several others, with flames spreading to cars and other debris in the neighborhood. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Assistant Chief Dan Eddy said all of the homes that were damaged were occupied when the impact occurred.

Some streets in the area surrounding the crash site were closed during the investigation. Taussig Street and Yorktown Drive were reopened to vehicle traffic on Thursday, and Santo Road was fully reopened Friday. Sample and Salmon streets remained closed.

Authorities advised anyone who smells jet fuel or finds debris near the scene of the crash site to call 619-531-2000. Those who had to leave their animals behind were advised to call the San Diego Humane Society emergency response team at 619-299-7012 or go to sdhumane.org/lost.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage was asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

"In moments like this, we're reminded of the strength and compassion that define our community," the SDPD said in a statement Friday. "Our deepest condolences go out to the families impacted by yesterday's plane crash. We're truly grateful to every neighbor, first responder, and volunteer who came together to support one another."

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria praised what he called "an extraordinary response effort here led by San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego Police Department. What you see is a collaborative effort with county, state and federal partners as well as our partners in the community. Our city will be supporting these families who were impacted here. They are a part of the military community that makes up our city. Proud partners of our community. And we will support them for as long as it takes to make sure we get back to good here in Tierrasanta.

"On behalf of our city, I extend my condolences to the families and loved ones of those aboard the plane. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, San Diego Police Department, CalFire and military police for their swift, coordinated response that quickly evacuated residents, extinguished fires and secured the area to ensure this tragedy was not compounded. San Diego will support the Navy as they assist the residents affected by this tragedy," Gloria added.