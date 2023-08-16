Camp Pendleton Marine accused of assaulting missing 14-year-old girl due in court Thursday

The Camp Pendleton Marine accused of assaulting a teenage girl in his barracks room will be in a military courtroom Thursday, a Marine spokesperson said.

The Marine, whose name hasn't been released, was detained by military police June 28 when the teenage girl, who'd been missing for more than two weeks, was found in the barracks. He was later released to his command — Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group.

He's charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child over 12, a distinction under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. He faces two more counts under military law of breaching restriction. According to his charge sheet, the Marine was not authorized to leave Camp Pendleton when he allegedly met the girl and brought her onto the base.

In a series of videos on TikTok, a relative of the girl said she'd been trafficked and sold to the Marine. However, according to a Military.com report, investigators didn't find evidence of this. Instead, investigators believe the Marine met the girl on Tinder, a dating app, and brought her onto the base June 27. She told him she was older than 18, the report said.

Thursday's hearing — called an "Article 32" — is a preliminary hearing similar to a grand jury in the civilian system. Instead of a grand jury, however, a single hearing officer — usually a military judge — will hear evidence from prosecutors and testimony from any witnesses.

The officer will then write a report and submit it to the convening authority — a military commander — who will then decide whether to pursue criminal charges via court-martial.

The girl's family has criticized the Marines for allowing the girl onto the base.

According to 2nd Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak, a Camp Pendleton spokesperson, not everyone who accompanies a Marine onto base is required to show ID.

"Qualifying individuals aboard (the base) have the capability to sponsor non-DOD (Department of Defense) affiliated individuals onto the installation," Hollenbeak told KPBS in an email July 13. "Personnel sponsored by a qualified individual are not always required to present identification prior to entering the installation."

This means that if a Marine drives through the gate with a civilian in the vehicle, only the Marine will need to show their ID.

All occupants of a vehicle may be required to show ID on a random basis, Hollenbeak said.

The Article 32 hearing is scheduled at a Camp Pendleton courtroom 8:30 a.m. Thursday.