Mayor Gloria signs executive order to bolster veteran employment with city

Mayor Todd Gloria signed an executive order Monday to boost city employment opportunities for active duty service members transitioning into civilian life, veterans and military spouses.

Gloria signed the order at the city's annual appreciation breakfast for veteran employees. The signing follows San Diego's recent approval by the Department of Defense as a SkillBridge provider, facilitating pathways to city employment for veterans and their families.

"With this executive order and our new SkillBridge partnership, we're creating clear pathways for those who served our country to continue serving our community," Gloria said. "This is about harnessing the skills, discipline and dedication of our veterans and ensuring they can build meaningful careers here in San Diego.

"Hiring veterans, military spouses and transitioning service members is not just the right thing to do; it's a smart investment in our city workforce."

Through the DoD program, active-duty service members can get hands-on experience with civilian employers while in the last six months of their stint in the armed services. It is intended to transition them to civilian life by providing skills, knowledge of the industry and networking opportunities through internships, apprenticeships and job training, officials said.

"As the ranking member of the House Veterans' Affairs Economic Opportunity Subcommittee, I know just how important it is for us to support our service members transitioning to civilian life," Rep. Mike Levin, D-Dana Point, said. "By becoming a U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge provider, San Diego is opening doors for our brave men and women.

"These initiatives are a testament to the city's dedication to honoring and empowering those who have served."

During Gloria's tenure as city mayor, he has made other outreach attempts to veterans, including creating the city's Veteran Association, intended to assist city employees who are veterans and military spouses find a sense of community.

"Mayor Todd Gloria's executive order is a powerful step forward, showing our sincere gratitude for veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much for our nation," said Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner, a member of the Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs. "It's not just about saying thank you; it's about creating real opportunities for our veterans and their families to thrive and contribute to our communities."