New Navy SEAL museum to open in San Diego this weekend

After almost a decade of planning the Navy SEAL Museum San Diego opens its doors to the public Saturday.

The museum features an immersive theater where visitors will be surrounded by video and sounds of SEAL operations as people from the Naval Special Warfare community tell their stories.

From the theater, visitors can go upstairs to the main exhibit hall where artifacts from the beginning of Navy special operations are on display.

Brian Drechsler is a retired SEAL captain and the museum's executive director. He said he wants the public to better understand the people who make up this covert community.

"This museum ... it does kind of break through that," Drechsler said. "At the core of it, when you look at Naval Special Warfare and who we are — it's common people with an uncommon desire to serve."

It's that service, Drechsler said, the museum showcases — something far more humble than the action-hero archetype that might be commonly associated with Navy SEALs.

He said anyone can apply the values highlighted throughout the museum's exhibits to their own lives.

"Those timeless traits that we're telling the story through — the discipline, commitment, teamwork, service (and) responsibility — and they apply a little bit of that to their own lives. Ultimately, I hope they feel inspired."

Phil Garn is a naval historian and retired Navy special warfare combatant-craft crewman. These crewmen, known as SWCC, work hand-in-hand with SEALs on missions and are highlighted in the museum.

Garn said anyone can serve their country and communities — even without becoming special operators.

"We are hoping that people are going to be inspired to do some of their own service," Garn said.

The museum is the second such to honor Naval Special Warfare. The first Navy SEAL Museum opened in Fort Pierce, Florida in 1985.

Drechsler said the museum needs about 50,000 square feet of space to fully realize its goal. The current location — across Kettner Boulevard from Santa Fe Depot — is about 80% too small.

In the next five to 10 years, Drechsler said, the goal is to open a second, larger San Diego location.

"And we are actively pursuing that in San Diego," he said.

The museum opens Saturday but entry is ticketed and by appointed time, so it's recommended to get tickets online ahead of time.