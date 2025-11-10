Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Military

Parade highlights Veterans Day observances amid shutdown-related cancelations

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published November 10, 2025 at 10:46 AM PST
The San Diego Fleet Week Veterans Day Boat Parade, San Diego Bay, November 11 2022.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
The 2022 San Diego Fleet Week Veterans Day Boat Parade. This year's boat parade is one of the canceled events tied to the government shutdown.

Five World War II veterans will serve as grand marshals of this year's San Diego Veterans Day Parade Tuesday, organizers said.

This year's parade features an emphasis on World War II, marking 80 years since the war's end. The veterans range in age from 98 to 103.

The parade will include almost 80 participants, bands, floats and local veterans, military and civic groups.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Veterans Day this year comes amid a weeks-long federal government shutdown that led to some local events being scaled-back or canceled.

Veterans Day ceremonies at Miramar National Cemetery are canceled due to the shutdown. Fleet Week San Diego canceled its Veterans Day Boat Parade and, while not a Veterans Day-specific event, was forced to scale-back its Broadway Pier activities after the Navy and Marine Corps said they would no longer participate.

Students wait in line for a tour of amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) on Broadway Pier during Fleet Week San Diego in San Diego, Nov. 7, 2024.
Military
Navy cancels on San Diego Fleet Week, citing the government shutdown
Andrew Dyer

Other San Diego Veterans Day observances will continue as planned including the annual Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial ceremony and a parade and festival in Escondido.

Several cities will hold their own observances including Chula Vista, El Cajon and Oceanside, among others.

The San Diego Veterans Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday with the route running south down Harbor Drive from the County Administration Center to the USS Midway Museum.

Tags

Military San DiegoVeterans
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News